Polling starts for the first phase of elections in Odisha

Polling for first phase of election in 4 Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies of Odisha started on Thursday morning with people queuing up to cast their votes.

The Election Commission has made extensive arrangements for polling scheduled to be held in four Lok Sabha constituencies--Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Berhampur and Koraput and the 28 Assembly seats falling under these segments.

Odisha is also having simultaneous elections to the 147 member assembly apart from the Lok Sabha elections.

In the first phase, 26 candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats, while 191 candidates are contesting for the 28 Assembly seats. A total of 60,03,707 voters are eligible to cast their votes out of which 29,72, 925 are male and 30,30,222 are female voters. They will determine the fate of candidates of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

State chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar said the Election Commission has deployed 47, 805 officials for conduct of elections in 7,233 polling stations across the State.

“As the first phase elections are in mostly Maoist-affected regions of the State, we have laid clear emphasis on security and safety in these areas. A total of 2,375 booths have been identified as very sensitive and security has been tightened in these areas. For the first time, women personnel are being deployed in 30 booths of the State,” he said.

The CEO said satellite phones have been provided at 810 booths where there are no mobile or internet facilities. In sensitive booths, polling will be carried out from 7 am till 4 pm while in other booths the polling will be between 7 am and 6 pm.

The CEO said to prevent any kind of untoward incidents and ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, CCTV cameras have been installed while web casting and videography will also be carried out. To deploy polling officials in Maoist affected areas, the government has also made arrangements of choppers for transporting the officials.

BK Sharma, DGP in-charge said helicopter sorties were carried out to help polling parties reach inaccessible area.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:50 IST