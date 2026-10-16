Power surplus MP to take additional power from Punjab, UP amid rising shortfall

Madhya Pradesh, a power surplus state, will take additional power from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to ensure uninterrupted supply in rural areas amid a widening gap between demand and supply. Power demand in the state surged by over 5,000 MW on Thursday. Demand touched 17,313 MW this year, compared to 11,874 MW last year. In agriculture alone, demand rose to 3,700 MW from 1,752 MW last year. (File photo | Representative)

In agriculture alone, demand rose to 3,700 MW from 1,752 MW last year.

However, the power generated on October 15 was only 7,536 MW (3,642 MW from thermal, 2,091 from hydel and 1,803 from renewable).

The demand, which was expected to increase in November, rose a fortnight earlier due to deficient rainfall causing low hydel generation, coal shortages, and technical snags at thermal plants, said a senior officer in the power department.

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The gap between demand and supply has compounded the government’s challenge ahead of Rabi season. Farmers remain the worst hit and paddy irrigation has been affected by erratic supply with the demand expected to rise further as wheat sowing begins.

Nimar and Malwa are witnessing intense protests amid the crisis. In Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Rajgarh and Shivpuri, people have taken to the streets over frequent power cuts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Khargone MP Gajendra Patel and Khandwa MP Dnyaneshwar Patil have written to chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

In the last cabinet meeting, over a dozen ministers flagged the issue. Minister Gautam Tetwal released a video appealing to the CM to address the issue.

Congress leader Mukesh Nayak said, “BJP always accused Digvijaya Singh government of failing on power availability. Now over 50,000 people are on the streets. Navratri is underway, and the government has failed to ensure supply.”

At an energy department meeting on Thursday, it was noted that demand rose due to Rabi irrigation and festival tableaux.

Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said, “The generation was also hit by technical glitches and efforts are on to restart non-operational units.”

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“38.6 percent more electricity was supplied on October 14, 2026, compared to the same date last year. While 2,423 lakh units of electricity were supplied last year, the figure for this year reached 3,310 lakh units. There is a nationwide electricity shortage, and power is currently unavailable even through the energy exchange,” he added.

“To ensure sufficient electricity availability in the state, 500 megawatts (MW) of power is being sourced from Uttar Pradesh during peak hours, and efforts are underway to procure electricity from major power exchanges in India including Punjab. Consequently, an additional 3,000 to 4,000 MW of power is expected to be available from next week, which is highly likely to resolve the current electricity shortage,” the minister said.