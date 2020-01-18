e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Prahlad Joshi ready to debate’: Home Minister Amit Shah replies to Rahul Gandhi

‘Prahlad Joshi ready to debate’: Home Minister Amit Shah replies to Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a public meeting here on the CAA as part of BJP’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, he accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion in Karnataka.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane organised by Vedanta Bharati at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane organised by Vedanta Bharati at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.(PTI)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely.

Terming those against CAA as “anti-Dalits”, Shah said that there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims, and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi...read the CAA completely, if you find anything that takes away citizenship of Indian Muslims....our Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs Minister) is ready to debate with you,” Shah said.

Addressing a public meeting here on the CAA as part of BJP’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, he accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion.

The BJP national president also accused the Congress, the Communist party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the JDS, BSP, and SP of indulging in vote bank politicson CAA.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP leaders attended the rally.

tags
top news
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
‘Prahlad Joshi ready to debate’: Amit Shah replies to Rahul Gandhi
‘Prahlad Joshi ready to debate’: Amit Shah replies to Rahul Gandhi
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news