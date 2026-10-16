Prashant Bhushan says anti-CEC protest now a ‘fight for regime change’, BJP hits back with 'conspiracy' charge

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is part of the ongoing anti-CEC protests, on Friday said the agitation against alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls had become “really a fight for regime change”, drawing a sharp response from the BJP, which accused the protesters of seeking to oust the Narendra Modi government without an electoral mandate. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis among many other BJP leaders reacted to Bhushan’s 'regime change' remarks.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi alongside Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, student organisation leaders and activists, Bhushan said calls for regime change were part of democratic rights and that creating “disaffection” against a government was not a crime under the Constitution.

“The government alleges the opposition wants a regime change... We are currently fighting to ensure that elections are conducted properly. But if this kind of brutality continues, there will certainly be regime change.

“Yes, we all want regime change,” he said.

“What is wrong with that? BJP led several movements for regime change? Now they are saying there is a conspiracy for regime change...” Bhushan said.

“Regime change is the democratic right of every citizen. Creating disaffection for the government is not a crime as per our Constitution.

“That is why this is now really a fight for regime change against a dictatorial government. A government that is crushing democracy,” he said.

Bhushan said attempts by the authorities to suppress protests would only bring more people onto the streets. He added that young people would lead the movement for regime change, with civil society groups and political parties joining the campaign.

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‘Conspiracy to seize power’ Defence minister Rajnath Singh accused unnamed groups of trying to use young people to foment political unrest, drawing a parallel with the events in Bangladesh.

“Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change, modelled after the events in Bangladesh, openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze...their struggle is not for electoral reform, nor is it about SIR or Gyanesh Kumar; it is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth, rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country...”

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said Bhushan’s remarks proved that the SIR process was a “smokescreen” for the opposition’s alleged agenda to bring down the government.

“The toxic and venomous rant by Prashant Bhushan demanding a regime change in India goes to prove beyond doubt that for Rahul Gandhi and his vile ecosystem, the SIR process was just a smokescreen. The ulterior motive and hidden anarchic agenda of Rahul Gandhi and his cohorts have always been to derail Indian democracy and somehow seize power in an undemocratic manner...” Kesavan said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to Bhushan’s remarks, posting: “It’s done bro, everything is exposed !! Afterall, it was all about ‘Regime Change’..”

BJP leader CT Ravi said Bhushan’s statement raised questions about the motives behind the agitation seeking the CEC’s resignation. He said allegations of SIR irregularities and “vote chori” could not substitute for an evidence-based debate, and argued that street protests could not override the government’s democratic mandate.

‘Change must come through elections’ BJP's National Spokesperson Guruprakash Paswan said, "Prashant Bhushan openly talks about “regime change.” In a democracy, governments are changed by the people through elections, not through street anarchy and political unrest".

BJP MP Sambit Patra said Bhushan’s statement confirmed the party’s claim that the agitation was aimed at changing the government rather than addressing electoral reforms.

“This country is not anyone’s private property. It does not belong to any single family. It belongs to 1.4 billion people,” Patra said, alleging that the opposition wanted to seize power without contesting elections.

“Our Constitution provides a clear process for changing a government. Elections are held in this country every five years, allowing people to exercise their right to vote. These are the legitimate channels through which a change in power can occur. But you do not believe in this process. You believe in chaos; you believe in anarchy,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)