‘Praying for everyone’: PM Narendra Modi takes stock as cyclone Nisarga approaches Mumbai

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of situation as India gets ready to deal with Cyclone Nisarga which is likely to hit western Maharashtra including Mumbai on Wednesday, in less than two weeks after massive destruction of life and property was caused by another cyclone- Amphan—in coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha in the midst of coronavirus pandemic hurtling towards its peak in the country.

“Took stock of situation in wake of cyclonic conditions in parts of India’s western coast,” a tweet from PM Narendra Modi’s account said on Tuesday.

The prime minister’s stock taking follows preparations going on in earnest by the central and state authorities to meet with the latest threat posed by nature with alert being sounded in six districts of Maharashtra and deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Cyclone Amphan which was categorised as a super cyclone and made landfall in West Bengal’s Sunderban delta region on May 22 took close to 100 lives as per the data last made available by the authorities and it also destroyed farms, fisheries, buildings, river embankments while damaging power supply infrastructure in the coastal areas of West Bengal. Prime Minister Modi announced a special relief package of Rs 1,000 crore for Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha after conducting an aerial survey of affected areas in both states.

Now that another approaches, he has extended his prayers for the well being of people in the region that may come in the path of the cyclone that first turned into a deep depression into the Arabian Sea and then into a storm before it was assessed to gather enough power to turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

“Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures,” the PM said on his twitter account.

Ten teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra while 6 more have been kept on standby to meet any additional and urgent needs in the state.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The tweet added that precautions will be taken during relief work to ensure it doesn’t undermine containment efforts to fight Covid-19 in the state. Maharashtra is the worst affected Indian state with over 70,000 positive coronavirus cases.

“Out of the 16 NDRF units, 10 have been deployed for rescue operation during the cyclone, and 6 SDRF units are in reserve,” said the CMO.

Efforts were also being made to move people living in mud houses to safer places.

The NDRF has said that it was prepared to handle the dual challenge of cyclones and coronavirus.

“Cyclones are coming one after another. It’s a big challenge for the NDRF. This is something we have not faced before. With coronavirus spread, handling cyclone has become a dual challenge,” NDRF Director General SN Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that his team members were prepared physically and mentally to go out and do their best.

“We are ready to tackle both these challenges - cyclone and coronavirus. It is our national duty and we will perform it at our best. Our team members are both mentally and physically prepared. We have PPE kits to save ourselves from COVID-19,” he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday before crossing north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 3rd June.