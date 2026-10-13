President Murmu appoints new governors in Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Karnataka in gubernatorial reshuffle

In a major gubernatorial reshuffle, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday effected new appointments of governors in four states and changed the charge of two, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu The four new governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu are in line with the party’s social engineering formula. (Rashtrapati Bhavan)

According to the statement, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was the Governor of Keralam, has now been given charge of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Om Prakash Mathur, who was the Governor of Sikkim, has been given charge of Keralam.

Among the new appointments, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Dushyant Gautam has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim. Mohan Ram, a former Lok Sabha MP, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha. Sudha Yadav, who is a parliamentary board member and former Lok Sabha MP, has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka, while Dhal Singh Bisen as the Governor of Uttarakhand.

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The four new governors picked by the BJP-led Union government are in line with the party’s social engineering formula. Yadav and Bisen are both OBC leaders.

Yadav was the member of the Lok Sabha from 1994 to 2004 and represented Mahendragarh in Haryana.

Bisen was an MLA for four terms, and later was appointed as a cabinet minister in the state.

Mohan Ram and Dushyant Gautam are both Dalit leaders who have contested elections and held organisational positions. Ram represented Palamu seat in Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha thrice, first elected in 1996. He was elected to the state assembly when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.

Gautam contested 2025 Delhi assembly polls but did not win. In 2020, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.