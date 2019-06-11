Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli today

Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her mother and United Progressive Alliance chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, will reach Rae Bareli on Tuesday. However, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to skip Amethi that had otherwise remained part of her itinerary during most of her journeys to the twin parliamentary constituencies.

Once a family pocket borough, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had lost the Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin over 55,000 votes in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls. Sonia Gandhi had won the Rae Bareli seat defeating her party’s defector-turned-BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of about 167,178 votes.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Rae Bareli on Tuesday evening and hold a daylong meetings on Wednesday with east UP’s district party presidents, Congress candidates and coordinators etc. and take feedback about performance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and work out a roadmap for the Congress’ Mission UP 2022. We do not have any information about her visit to Amethi. Party leaders from the constituency may attend the review meeting convened at Rae Bareli,” a senior party leader from Amethi said on the condition of anonymity.

Priyanka had steered the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Besides reviewing poll performance in constituencies of east UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold a separate meeting with party workers and people of Rae Bareli to thank them for Sonia Gandhi’s victory. “We are getting ready for meeting of workers and people of Rae Bareli. Sonia Gandhiji will also remain present at the thanks-giving meeting,” said VK Shukla, Rae Bareli district Congress committee president.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 06:57 IST