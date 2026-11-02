Pune ACB books retd Maharashtra agriculture official, wife in disproportionate assets case

The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked retired deputy director in the Maharashtra agriculture department, Kiran Shamrao Jadhav and his wife in a disproportionate assets case after an inquiry found that his assets were 128.7% more than his known sources of income. According to the ACB, Jadhav allegedly accumulated disproportionate assets worth ₹4.37 crore ( ₹4,37,84,930) during the period between June 4, 1994, and December 2, 2025. (Twitter: ACB_Maharashtra)

Jadhav is currently associated with the project director’s office of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) in Solapur. He earlier served as deputy director of agriculture in the vigilance squad and technical officer in the fertiliser quality control department.

According to the ACB, Jadhav allegedly accumulated disproportionate assets worth ₹4.37 crore ( ₹4,37,84,930) during the period between June 4, 1994, and December 2, 2025. The assets were found to be 128.7% higher than his known sources of income during the period.

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The ACB initiated an open inquiry against Jadhav following an order issued by its director general on December 2, 2025. During the inquiry, officials examined his assets and income, and found evidence of disproportionate wealth. Jadhav retired from his service on 31 July, 2026.

The inquiry also revealed that his wife, Sangeeta Jadhav, allegedly abetted him in acquiring assets through corrupt means.

Following these findings, the ACB registered a case against the couple at Bundgarden police station on Monday (November 2).

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The case was registered under sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with section 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Additional superintendent of police Ajit Patil conducted the open inquiry, while additional superintendent of police Arjun Bhosale will investigate the case under the supervision of Pune ACB superintendent of police Shirish Sardeshpande.