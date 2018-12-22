Punjab National Bank officer abducted, shot dead in Bihar

A Punjab National Bank (PNB) officer was abducted and later killed by unidentified criminals in Gaya district in Bihar.

The bank’s Customer Service Point (CSP) in-charge Pintu Singh was abducted late on Friday from near Amas, Officer in-chrage of Amas Police station Shayam Lal Sarah said.

After his kidnapping which was after 11 pm., Singh is believed to have been shot dead around 2 am. on Saturday, according to police. Deep injury marks were found on his head.

Singh’s killing came barely 48 hours after a businessman was shot dead in Vaishali district. The back-to-back killings have triggered violent protest by villagers, who have blocked the GT Road disrupting traffic for hours, Sarah added.

Gunjan Khemka, the industrialist was shot dead on Thursday in Hajipur in Vaishali. His son, Gopal Khemka is a well-known businessman in Patna.

Khemka was targeted on his way to his factory in Hajipur, about 30 km from Patna, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

Police are still in dark and yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders have targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar for the rise in crime and total collapse of law and order.

“There is no law and order in Bihar. It is free for criminals and they do as per their will,” RJD spokesperson Bhai Virendar said.

