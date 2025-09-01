Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi urge immediate aid for Punjab flood victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the Punjab floods and appealed to the central and state governments to speed up relief and rescue operations there. "An appeal is made to the Congress colleagues to help the affected people as much as possible in this difficult time," Priyanka Gandhi said.(X/@INCIndia)

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74 per cent in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years.

"The loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by the severe floods in Punjab is extremely sad and painful. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the safety of all those stranded," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I appeal to the central and state governments to bring more speed and strength to relief and rescue operations. Given the magnitude of the devastation, the government will have to work in mission mode," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Farmers, labourers, livestock farmers and common citizens should get immediate and effective assistance, Rahul Gandhi said.

"Congress leaders and workers are requested to make relief work your top priority at this time - this is your only responsibility. We have to join hands with the people of Punjab," he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre and the Punjab government to provide assistance to the flood victims in the state and also provide compensation to cover the losses.

The Congress general secretary also appealed to her party colleagues to help the affected people in this difficult time.

"Punjab has been in the grip of severe floods for the last several days. The people of Punjab, especially the farmers, have suffered huge losses. Our brave brothers and sisters of Punjab are facing the disaster with great courage," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The central and state governments are requested to understand the seriousness of the disaster and provide necessary assistance to the victims and also make arrangements for compensation to cover the losses," she said.

"An appeal is made to the Congress colleagues to help the affected people as much as possible in this difficult time," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Punjab government on Sunday extended the closure of schools till September 3.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Punjab is currently grappling with one of the worst floods in decades, impacting about 1,000 villages and lakhs of people.