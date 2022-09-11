Rahul Gandhi 'amused' after this marriage talk, Congress MP shares

As Rahul Gandhi met the women MGNREGA workers in Kanyakumari's Marthandam on Saturday afternoon, as part of his 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra, he had a ‘hilarious’ chat with them on his marriage, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh revealed. The woman said they are aware of Rahul Gandhi's love for Tamil Nadu and they are ready to 'get him married to a Tamil girl'. "RG looks most amused and the photo shows it," Jairam Ramesh who is with Rahul Gandhi on the 3,570-km journey tweeted. Also Read | Rahul Gandhi wearing foreign t-shirt amid foot march to unite India: Amit Shah

A hilarious moment from day 3 of #BharatJodoYatra



During @RahulGandhi’s interaction with women MGNREGA workers in Marthandam this afternoon, one lady said they know RG loved Tamil Nadu & they’re ready to get him married to a Tamil girl! RG looks most amused & the photo shows it! pic.twitter.com/0buo0gv7KH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2022

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Gautam Buddha or Angulimal?': BJP on Pawan Khera's jibe over Ponnaiah row

Protesting against unemployment and price rise, the Congress launched its Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and on Saturday, the march completed its Tamil Nadu tour. Meeting people remains the primary objective of the yatra and Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the women MGNREGA workers was part of the schedule. According to the party's statement, on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi met the first lady bus driver in Asia, 63-year-old Vasanthakumari, and also interacted with the sanitation workers in Marthandam. Near the border of Kerala, Rahul Gandhi had a chat with a tea-stall owner at the end of the Tamil Nadu yatra. While touring Tamil Nadu for the last three days, Rahul Gandhi also met the members of the YouTube channel, 'Village Cooking Channel', whom he had met in January last year and got featured in one of their cooking videos.

The 4th day of the yatra began on Sunday in Kerala. Along with the Congress leaders, their camp consisting of 60 containers for their night stay, a makeshift conference hall, and a dining place is also moving to a new place every day.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a new flashpoint between the BJP and Congress in the last few days. While BJP leaders including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the need for the yatra as India stands united, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday commented on Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign-made t-shirt'. "The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing a foreign T-shirt," Amit Shah said on Rahul Gandhi's Burberry t-shirt costing over ₹41,000.

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with controversial pastor Father George Ponnaiah has also run into controversy as Ponnaiah was earlier arrested for his hate speech. During the meeting, Ponnaih told Rahul Gandhi that Jesus Christ is the real god, unlike Shakti -- according to the video of the meeting that has emerged. The Congress dismissed the criticism and said the BJP is scared of the yatra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON