Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi asks people to ‘protect democracy’, launches digital campaign

Rahul Gandhi asks people to ‘protect democracy’, launches digital campaign

The video posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a voiceover in which the Congress party accuses the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of "ripping up constitution", "demolishing democracy" and "murdering democracy in Rajasthan".

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched #SpeakUpForDemocracy campaign on Twitter on Sunday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched #SpeakUpForDemocracy campaign on Twitter on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed citizens to raise their voice to “protect democracy” and launched the party’s campaign #SpeakUpForDemocracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption “Let’s unite in #SpeakUpForDemocracy and raise our voice to protect democracy” (translated from Hindi).

The video posted by the Congress leader has a voiceover in which the Congress party accuses the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of “ripping up constitution”, “demolishing democracy” and “murdering democracy in Rajasthan”.

“Today, When the entire nation is fighting against coronavirus, the BJP is ripping up the constitution and demolishing our democracy. In 2018, people of Rajasthan elected the Congress government. Today, BJP is conspiring to topple democratically elected Congress government after doing the same in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is now trying to “murder democracy” in Rajasthan,” it said.

“We demand BJP to stop toppling democratically elected governments. We demand to immediately convene an assembly session within our constitutional rights. Join #SpeakUpForDemocracy to raise your voice and protect democracy,” it added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday accused the BJP of a conspiracy to bring down its government in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party.

