Rahul Gandhi In Amethi live updates: UP PCC chief Raj Babbar welcomes Congress president in Lucknow
Rahul Gandhi In Amethi live updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday. Follow live updates here
-
12:13 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi sets out for Amethi
-
11:45 am IST
UP PCC Chief Raj Babbar welcomes Rahul Gandhi
-
11:25 am IST
Rahul Gandhi to meet party workers
-
11:15 am IST
Rahul welcomed in Lucknow
-
11:02 am IST
Rahul Gandhi reaches Lucknow
-
10:25 am IST
Rahul Gandhi on two-day Amethi visit
Congress president and Amethi member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday. Gandhi will land at the Lucknow airport in the morning and proceed to Amethi by road.
A Congress leader on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi will pay a floral tribute at martyrs’ memorial near Nahar Kothi in Amethi, attend a meeting of gram pradhans (village heads) in Tiloi and visit Paraiya Namaksar village on Wednesday.
Later, he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Lawyers’ Association at the Gauriganj collectorate, visit the residence of a former block pramukh at Dharauli village in Musafirkhana area.
He will also attend programmes organised in Haliyapur village, Newada village and meet the family members of senior Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh.
Follow live updates here:
Rahul Gandhi sets out for Amethi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has set out for Amethi. This is Gandhi’s first Amethi visit since Congress win in 3 states.
UP PCC Chief Raj Babbar welcomes Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport to a warm welcome from UP PCC Chief Raj Babbar and the people of Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Amethi.
Rahul Gandhi to meet party workers
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to have a brief stay in Lucknow to interact with party workers before he sets out on a two-day visit to his Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.
Rahul welcomed in Lucknow
Rahul Gandhi reaches Lucknow
Rahul Gandhi has landed at the Lucknow airport. He is expected to have a brief stay in the state capital before heading to Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.
Rahul Gandhi on two-day Amethi visit
Congress president and Amethi member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday.