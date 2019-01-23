 Rahul Gandhi In Amethi live updates: UP PCC chief Raj Babbar welcomes Congress president in Lucknow
LIVE BLOG

Rahul Gandhi In Amethi live updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday. Follow live updates here

By HT Correspondent | Jan 23, 2019 12:14 IST
highlights

Congress president and Amethi member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday. Gandhi will land at the Lucknow airport in the morning and proceed to Amethi by road.

A Congress leader on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi will pay a floral tribute at martyrs’ memorial near Nahar Kothi in Amethi, attend a meeting of gram pradhans (village heads) in Tiloi and visit Paraiya Namaksar village on Wednesday.

Later, he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Lawyers’ Association at the Gauriganj collectorate, visit the residence of a former block pramukh at Dharauli village in Musafirkhana area.

He will also attend programmes organised in Haliyapur village, Newada village and meet the family members of senior Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh.

Follow live updates here:

12:13 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi sets out for Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has set out for Amethi. This is Gandhi’s first Amethi visit since Congress win in 3 states.

11:45 am IST

UP PCC Chief Raj Babbar welcomes Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport to a warm welcome from UP PCC Chief Raj Babbar and the people of Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Amethi.

11:25 am IST

Rahul Gandhi to meet party workers

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to have a brief stay in Lucknow to interact with party workers before he sets out on a two-day visit to his Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

11:15 am IST

Rahul welcomed in Lucknow

11:02 am IST

Rahul Gandhi reaches Lucknow

Rahul Gandhi has landed at the Lucknow airport. He is expected to have a brief stay in the state capital before heading to Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.

10:25 am IST

Rahul Gandhi on two-day Amethi visit

Congress president and Amethi member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday.