Rahul Gandhi In Amethi live updates: UP PCC chief Raj Babbar welcomes Congress president in Lucknow

Congress president and Amethi member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday. Gandhi will land at the Lucknow airport in the morning and proceed to Amethi by road.

A Congress leader on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi will pay a floral tribute at martyrs’ memorial near Nahar Kothi in Amethi, attend a meeting of gram pradhans (village heads) in Tiloi and visit Paraiya Namaksar village on Wednesday.

Later, he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Lawyers’ Association at the Gauriganj collectorate, visit the residence of a former block pramukh at Dharauli village in Musafirkhana area.

He will also attend programmes organised in Haliyapur village, Newada village and meet the family members of senior Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh.

Follow live updates here:

12:13 pm IST Rahul Gandhi sets out for Amethi Congress president Rahul Gandhi has set out for Amethi. This is Gandhi’s first Amethi visit since Congress win in 3 states.





11:45 am IST UP PCC Chief Raj Babbar welcomes Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport to a warm welcome from UP PCC Chief Raj Babbar and the people of Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Amethi.





11:25 am IST Rahul Gandhi to meet party workers Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to have a brief stay in Lucknow to interact with party workers before he sets out on a two-day visit to his Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.





11:15 am IST Rahul welcomed in Lucknow





11:02 am IST Rahul Gandhi reaches Lucknow Rahul Gandhi has landed at the Lucknow airport. He is expected to have a brief stay in the state capital before heading to Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.



