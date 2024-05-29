 'Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal or Mamata': Pakistani leader's wish for whoever defeats Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal or Mamata': Pakistani leader's wish for whoever defeats Modi

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry said every Pakistani wants Narendra Modi to be defeated in the election.

After praising Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has now given an open 'defeat Modi' call ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on June 1. The Pakistani leader who created a political firestorm amid the ongoing election by extending support to the opposition on Tuesday said everyone in Pakistan wants Narendra Modi to be defeated. In an interview with news agency IANS, the Pakistani leader said, "Narendra Modi's defeat is necessary in this election. India and Pakistan can come closer when the extremism in both India and Pakistan is defeated."

Pakistani leader Fawad Chaudhry said his wishes are with Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee whoever can defeat Narendra Modi.
"There is no hatred towards India in Pakistan. But the BJP-RSS ideology is spreading hatred towards Pakistan. Indian voters are not fools. Hindustan should move ahead as a progressive country," the Pakistani leader said.

PM Modi reacts to Pakistan leader's ‘support’ for Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Requires probe’

"Be it Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal or Mamata Banerjee -- best wishes to whoever defeats Modi," Chaudhry said.

On an earlier occasion, when Chaudhry endorsed Kejriwal, he got an earful from the Delhi chief minister who asked him to take care of his country instead. “Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country," Kejriwal wrote.

The Pakistan leader said he had no fondness for Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal and neither his opinion represented that of the Pakistan government. "...but I will support anyone standing out against extremists and #Modi has become a symbol of hatred and extremism Muslims of India are facing extreme hatred due to rise of Hindu Mahasabha, founders of Pak made a promise to stand for rights of Muslims living in India it’s unfortunate Govt of Pak is not playing its role but in whatever capacity I ll speak for Muslim rights in India and one aspect is forces of hatred must be defeated and RSS+BJP nexus of hatred and extremism must be defeated and anyone who defeats them will earn global respect…" Fawad posted amid controversy.

News / India News / 'Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal or Mamata': Pakistani leader's wish for whoever defeats Modi
