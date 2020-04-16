e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to address presser via video conferencing today

Rahul Gandhi to address presser via video conferencing today

On Wednesday, he demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference via video conferencing today.

The Gandhi scion has been critical of the Centre’s handling of coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, he demanded that emergency ration cards should be issued to those facing a shortage of foodgrains during the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

In a tweet, he had said lakhs of people were unable to take benefit of the public distribution system (PDS) as they do not have ration cards.

The lockdown, which was to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, he had taken a dig at the BJP-led government over the way lockdown was enforced, saying no country with such a huge number of migrant labourers has attempted it without arranging for their stay and food.

With 941 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated.

tags
top news
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Tinder dates during Covid-19: Can invite them to homes but at own risk, says US expert
Tinder dates during Covid-19: Can invite them to homes but at own risk, says US expert
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news