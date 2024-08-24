Rahul Gandhi to attend 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' on Saturday in Prayagraj

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will attend a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' to discuss various aspects related to the Constitution, said Rahul Gandhi on Friday. Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

The event will be held on Saturday in the Allahabad Medical Association Convention Centre in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the BJP and said that they will resist any attempt by BJP leaders to undermine the constitution.

Taking it to a social media post on FaceBook, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The Constitution of India guarantees justice, equality, and liberty to all our people. Any attempt by the BJP to undermine it will be met with the strongest resistance--from me, from every dedicated Congress karyakarta, and from every deshbhakt Indian. Join me tomorrow as we stand united to make this message resound loud and clear. Together, let us defend the values that define our nation.”

Meanwhile, following Congress' announcement of allying with the National Conference (NC) ahead of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah accused the Congress of repeatedly risking "the nation's unity and security to satiate its greed for power."

Taking to social media site X, Shah said, "The Congress party, which has repeatedly risked the nation's unity and security to satiate its greed for power, has once again exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family's 'National Conference' in the Jammu and Kashmir elections."

He further questioned the Congress party and their leader, Rahul Gandhi, if they support the promises made by the NC in their election manifesto.

Shah questioned if the Congress party supports NC's promise of "a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir," the "JKNC's decision to restore Article 370 and 35A," and thereby “push Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism.”