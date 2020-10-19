Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:38 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a three-day visit to Wayanad in Kerala from Monday to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in his parliamentary constituency. Gandhi will reach Kozhikode by a special flight and first go to Malappuram by road to take part in a review meeting called by the collector.

After the meeting, he is scheduled to visit the Government Guest House in Kalpetta where he will stay for the night. He will go to Wayanad the next day. Party leaders have said that no public function is scheduled during the three-day visit of Gandhi. Besides Wayanad district, many areas of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts form a part of his constituency.

The former Congress president will hold a review meeting on Covid-19 at Wayanad collectorate on Tuesday, the second day of this visit. He will also hold DISHA meeting at Wayanad collectorate and then he will come back to Government Guest House in Kalpetta for the night. On the last day of his visit, Gandhi will visit District Hospital Mananthawadi to take stock. He will then go to Kannur Airport from where he will take a special flight back to Delhi.

Also read | Kerala is paying price of gross negligence during Onam: Harsh Vardhan on spike in Covid-19 cases

There was a controversy last week after Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla denied permission to inaugurate a new block of the state-run Munderi school built with his MP fund. The online function was cancelled by the district administration at the last minute saying the state government was not informed and health protocols were not met. The Congress party had criticised the decision and said that it was a politically-motivated move.

Kerala on Sunday reported 7,631 new cases of Covid-19 and the death toll in the state reached 1,161 after 22 people succumbed to the coronavirus disease, according to the state health department. There are 8,410 patients have recovered from the disease so far.