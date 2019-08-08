Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help people in flood-hit states

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:50 IST

Rahul Gandhi has appealed to Congress workers across the country to work hard and provide all possible help to people stranded and displaced in the flood-affected states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Bihar, Assam and Odisha.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said, “The flood situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Bihar is grim, with lakhs of citizens stranded or displaced. I request Congress party workers in the affected states to do all they can to help those in need.” The Congress leader also hoped that the flood waters would subside soon.

Rescue operations to help those stranded due to severe floods in Maharashtra and Karnataka have been hampered due to delayed administrative response and lack of coordination among neighbouring states.

In Maharashtra, bad flood management has also come under the scanner with political parties blaming the state government for not negotiating with their Karnataka counterparts to release excess water from the Almatti dam, which would have reduced the flood to a significant extent.

On Thursday, nine people drowned when a rescue boat capsized in flood-ravaged Sangli district of Western Maharashtra, while a ‘red alert’ was sounded in four districts of Kerala where heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc in several places.

In Kerala, the water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a severe flood-like situation.

(With agency inputs).

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 17:50 IST