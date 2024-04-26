Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi: ‘He will shed tears’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the latter betrayed nervousness in his speeches and might even shed tears on stage. He claimed the Prime Minister was scared and was trying to divert attention by raising issues like inheritance tax and redistribution of wealth. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the public meeting for the Lok Sabha Polls, in Amravati on Wednesday.(Congress's X account)

Meanwhile, PM Modi blamed Gandhi for the alleged Congress promise of inheritance tax.

"You have heard the Prime Minister’s speeches. He is scared. It’s possible that he may shed tears on stage,” Rahul Gandhi said, addressing a public gathering.

Mocking PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said he talks about myriad issues to divert the public's attention.

"Modi tries to divert your attention. Sometimes he talks about China and Pakistan, and sometimes he will make you beat plates and ask you to switch on the torch light of your mobile phones,” Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made some people billionaires.

"Modi has only snatched money from poor people. He has made some billionaires. There are 22 people who have wealth equivalent to the 70 crore people of the country. Just one per cent people are controlling 40 per cent of the wealth of the nation,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of snatching away the Army jobs from the youth of India by way of the Agniveer scheme.

"Narendra Modi snatched the Army jobs from the youth of India. He brought the Agniveer scheme, which is an insult to the Indian Army and soldiers. We will scrap it,” Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, addressing an election rally in Bihar, PM Modi claimed the "shehzada of Congress (Rahul Gandhi)" had promised to conduct a survey of the income of every family and would levy inheritance tax.

"The 'shehzada' of Congress says that they will conduct a survey of the income and property of every family. What does a family have except a little savings, a shop and a house? Our sisters have some ornaments and mangalsutra. The Congress, who ruined people with corruption, has its evil eyes on your property now. Congress says it will conduct surveys of farmers' houses and lands, and impose 'inheritance tax'. They say they will do an X-ray of every family," he added.

Earlier this week, PM Modi kicked up a storm by claiming the Congress had promised to distribute people's wealth among Muslims. He also claimed that the party had given away a major chunk of OBC quota benefits to Muslims in Karnataka.

PM Modi has accused Rahul Gandhi and his INDIA bloc partners of appeasement.

