Rahul says PM failed to come with a vision to deal with China

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:59 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to come up with a vision to deal with China even as he advocated a changed approach to resolve the border standoff.

He said that as an opposition leader, it is his responsibility to question the prime minister, who in turn has to give a vision.

“And I know that the prime minister is an opponent. My responsibility is to question him. My responsibility is to ask questions and to put pressure on him so he does his work. His responsibility is to give the vision. It’s not there,” Gandhi said in a video message issued on Thursday.

“I can tell you, guaranteed, it’s not there and that’s why China’s is in there today,” he contended.

The short video is the third in a series on the India-China border face-off. Through the brief videos, Gandhi wants to share his thoughts on national issues.

In the first video issued on Friday, he said India’s “troubled economy, foreign policy and neighbourhood” had prompted China to take an aggressive stand against the country.

In the second video titled “China’s Strategic Game Plan”, Gandhi talked about how the Chinese had triggered the border issue to pressure Modi.

In one of the sharpest attacks on Modi over the India-China border standoff, he said the Chinese are attacking his image as “they understand that for him to survive as a politician, he has to protect the idea of ‘Chhapan Inch’ (56-inch)”. Gandhi added that “if [Modi] allowed the Chinese to understand that they can manipulate him because of his image, the prime minister will no longer be worth anything for India”.

In the third video titled ‘How should India respond to China?”, Gandhi listed different measures to deal with the Chinese.

“Psychologically you have to deal with the Chinese from a position of strength. If you deal with them from a position of strength, you can work with them, you can get what you need and it can be actually done. But if they sense weakness then you [have] had it,” he said.

“The first thing is you not going to take on China without a vision. And by that I don’t mean a national vision. I mean an international vision,” added Gandhi.

The former Congress president said China’s Belt and Road Initiative is an attempt to change the nature of the global order.

“India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea. And it has to become a global idea. So that’s the thing that’s going to protect India, it is actually thinking big,” he said.

Gandhi has been repeatedly targeting Modi and his government over Chinese transgressions and has said the prime minister was not being transparent on the issue. The Congress has been demanding that status quo ante be restored at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Chinese troops be pushed to their side.

Gandhi sought a changed approach to deal with the border issue with China.

“Of course we have this border issue and we have to resolve this border issue. But we have to change our approach, we have to change how we think,” he said.

“That is why I’m aggravated. Because I can see a huge opportunity is being lost. Why? Because we are not thinking long term, because we are not thinking big, and because we are disturbing our internal balance.”

Gandhi lamented that Indians were fighting among themselves. “Just look at the politics. All day long, all day long, Indian is fighting Indian. And it is because there is no clear cut vision going forward,” he said.

He also tweeted, “PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision.”