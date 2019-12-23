Rahul says PM, Shah hiding behind hate; Nadda hits back

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had “destroyed” the future of the country’s youth and were “hiding behind hate” to escape their anger over the lack of jobs and the state of the economy.

Gandhi said the PM and Shah could only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.

“Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian,” the former Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at ‘BJP thanksgiving’ programme in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for enacting the CAA, Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda on Sunday questioned the former Congress president’s “silence” on the violence during anti-CAA protests in the country.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and are facing religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak only ten lines on the CAA provisions. He should also speak only two lines on the provisions, which according to him are harming the country. It is very unfortunate that the people who come to lead the country do not even know the basics about CAA,” Nadda said.

“Public property has been damaged in the country on a largescale during the violent protests in the last one week. But, has Rahul made any statement condemning this loss?” he asked.

Rahul’s attack on the PM and the home minister came as Modi, at a rally in New Delhi, accused the opposition parties of trying to spread falsehood over CAA and the National Register of Citizens by inciting the people.

Rejecting the PM’s claim, the Congress alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty has been created by the home minister’s statement in Parliament.

“The home minister’s statement in both houses (on implementing NRC post CAA) has created an environment of fear, insecurity and uncertainty. It is the government which is responsible for that,” Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said.