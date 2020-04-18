Railways feels Covid-19 lockdown pinch, may trim allowances of nearly 13 lakh employees

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:54 IST

In a bid to bridge the losses due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Railway Ministry is planning to trim the salaries and allowances of over 13 lakh officers and employees. Under this, the allowances for overtime duty including Travel Allowance, Dearness Allowance will be stopped, HT ‘s Hindi language publication, Live Hindustan reported.

Besides this, rail driver-guards will not be given the allowance which is provided on a per-kilometre basis on running a train. The ministry is already battling a severe financial crisis, the condition has become thinner due to the lockdown. In view of this, there is a need to cut the allowance for overtime duty by 50%, Live Hindustan reported.

It has been suggested that the allowance of Rs 530 which is given to the drive-guard of Mail Express on 500-kilometres be cut by 50%. A recommendation has also been made to trim six months’ salary of railwaymen by 10 to 35%.

The Railways is also mulling over the option to reduce non-practice allowances including travel, patient care, kilometres, up to one year by 50%. If an employee does not come to work for a month, then it is suggested to deduct the transport allowance by 100%. Education allowance for children of employees is around 28,000, the ministry will review this as well.

Indian Railways has also been working in tandem with other ministries and departments to help the government tide over the coronavirus challenge. It has converted several railway coaches into isolation wards.

5,000 coaches have been converted into isolation wards for those infected with coronavirus. These are likely to be pushed into service in rural areas after a nod from the health ministry, officials said last week.

The ministry has set a target of converting 20,000 coaches to counter the pandemic, of which 5,000 coaches with 80,000 beds are ready to be deployed, the ministry said.