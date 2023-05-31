Rainfall over northwest India, heatwave in Bihar, West Bengal: IMD updates

Rainfall along with thunderstorms will likely continue over northwest India for the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather forecasting agency also said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Bihar and West Bengal during the next three to four days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderated rainfall over northwest India.(HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Northwest India till 01st June and reduce thereafter,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Northwest India

While some parts of Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness hailstorms today, parts of Uttarakhand are expected to witness similar activity for two days. Some parts of Uttarakhand will likely witness thundersqualls and gusty wind up to 60-70 kmph for the next three days. Some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

South India

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka on May 31 and June 1 and in Kerala during the next five days.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka and isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days,” the agency said.

Heatwave warning

While no significant change in maximum temperature is expected over northwest India during the next two days, the maximum temperature in states like Bihar and West Bengal in the eastern part is expected to rise by about 2 degree Celsius during the next two days, creating heatwave-like conditions.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar during 31st May-04th June; Gangetic West Bengal on 01st & 02nd June and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 31st May & 01st June," the IMD said.

