Rains: Maharashtra, Uttarakhand among worst-hit by floods, landslides; states on alert | Top 10

Rain alerts have been signalled across several states in the country as monsoon in India intensifies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Wednesday and an orange alert from Thursday over heavy rain in different districts of Uttarakhand. In Maharashtra, an orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai over thunderstorms, lightning with heavy to very heavy rain. Meanwhile, Assam and Andhra Pradesh have reported some relief from the heavy showers and flood situations in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest weather updates from around the country:

1. Landslides are expected in the interior areas of regions that are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain, such as Kumaon and Garhwal districts in Uttarakhand, in the coming days resulting in blocking or washout of highways and link roads, the IMD said.

2. The MeT in Uttarakhand had earlier alerted people residing near the rivulets/streams to remain on alert and advised them to avoid travelling as far as possible. Dehradun MeT director Bikram Singh warned that water levels of several rivers may inch towards dangerous levels.

3. Delhi's weather department has issued a yellow alert in the capital city, warning of moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday. Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days, it said. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

4. Several districts of Maharashtra have been facing the aftermath of torrential rain this season, prompting the state government to position 13 NDRF and three SDRF teams in vulnerable districts. On Tuesday, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel rescued people in flood-affected villages of Ghugus, Belsani and Soit in Warora in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.

5. In Gujarat, heavy rainfall triggered severe waterlogging that inundated houses and shops along with affecting the normal life of locals in Aravalli district. At the same time, tourists were seen flocking to Saputara in Dang district to watch the Gira Dodh waterfalls in an idyllic and scenic sight as it brims with water after the incessant rainfall.

6. At least 25 houses, two bridges, and a few other properties were damaged in heavy rain and hailstorm in several villages in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, authorities said. A cloud burst struck the region causing water level in drains to rise and creating a flood situation. All connectivity roads had to be closed down, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

7. In Odisha, a landslide occurred in the hilly terrains of Gumma block in Gajapati district due to torrential rainfall in the region on Sunday. A turbulent flow of water from atop the mountains caused the landslide as it brought debris with it. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

8. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam improved. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, as the toll in this year’s flood and landslides remained at 196. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) further informed that no major river was flowing above the danger level.

9. In Andhra Pradesh too, floodwaters in river Godavari was receding gradually. However, hundreds of villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh continued to remain marooned, leaving over 1.10 lakh persons still in relief camps.

10. As on Tuesday evening, the inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram have fallen to 18.92 lakh cusecs, authorities stated. The chief minister’s office said only one person was killed in the deluge.

