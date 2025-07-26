Rajasthan: Dental College in Udaipur expels two faculty after student's suicide sparks protests

Protests broke out at the campus of a dental college in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a final year MBBS student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in her hostel room earlier this week. The deceased student had alleged mental harassment by the college staff. Hundreds of students at the Pacific Dental College and Hospital in Udaipur protested by raising slogans and demanding justice.(X/ @ANI)

Throughout the day, hundreds of students at the Pacific Dental College and Hospital in Udaipur protested by raising slogans and demanding justice for the final year Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) student who was found dead in her room on Thursday.

A consensus was reached this evening on the second day of protests by students. At around 5 pm, the university management after a day-long discussion with protesting students and their families reached a consensus on removing two college employees and taking legal action by filing a police case against them.

Udaipur's Sukher police station officer, Ravindra Charan, stated that the protest has been ongoing for two days. A lengthy reconciliation discussion took place between the family and the university in the presence of the police on Saturday, following which a case was registered based on legal considerations.

The body of the deceased was then taken out of the college and a postmortem was conducted after which it was handed over to her relatives. The relatives took the body to their ancestral village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased student's father said, "My daughter was selected for this college through the PMSSS (Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme). Everything was going fine. However, the college may have required additional fees for the exams...Her final exams were going to be held...If they (the college administration) had told me, I would have fulfilled their demand. I would have arranged the money anyhow."

He further said, "They should have made their demands to the parents, not to the children...I want justice. Something like this should never happen to any other student," the father of the final-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery student alleged.

The student was found hanging in her college hostel room in Bheelon Ka Bedla in Udaipur. In a purported note she left behind the student accused the college management of arbitrary collection of money in the name of attendance and examination. She alleged that "Bhagwat Singh and Naini Maam" harrassed and tortured students demanding money in the name of attendance.