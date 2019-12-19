e-paper
Rajasthan man rapes girl, gets life sentence within 17 days

Meghwal had raped the girl on November 30 and was arrested the next day under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). Police had filed a charge sheet on December 7 and the verdict was pronounced on Tuesday.

The trial in the court was conducted on a day-to-day basis.
The trial in the court was conducted on a day-to-day basis.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

In one of the fastest trials, a special Pocso court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Churu district 17 days ago.

The court convicted and sentenced 21-year-old Dayaram Meghwal on Tuesday.

Meghwal had raped the girl on November 30 and was arrested the next day under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). Police had filed a charge sheet on December 7 and the verdict was pronounced on Tuesday. He was awarded life imprisonment. “Police took prompt action and completed investigation and filed charge sheet in seven days. The trial in the court was conducted on a day-to-day basis. Scientific evidence and the victim’s statements played crucial role ,” SP, Churu, Tejaswani Gautam, said.

