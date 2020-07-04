Rajasthan police officer booked for seeking Rs 2 crore bribe, another top cop in crosshairs

india

Rajasthan’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) booked an additional superintendent of police from the special operation group, Satpal Midha for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore as bribe on behalf of additional director general of police (ADGP), SOG-ATS, Anil Paliwal from an official of credit cooperative society, in lieu of settling a case, officials said on Saturday.

“In the beginning of June, the victim had approached the ACB and filed a complaint that Midha and his few other colleagues were demanding Rs two crore for not registering an FIR against the complainant in a case of cheating,” said Saurabh Srivastava, ADG, ACB.

An investor had filed a complaint with the SOG against the victim’s cooperative society two months ago, alleging he was duped into depositing Rs 25,000 in the co-operative society.

“The complaint was being investigated by Midha. In June, the accused addl SP demanded Rs 2 crore as a bribe on behalf of ADGP Paliwal,” added Srivastava.

Srivastava further said that between June 2 and June 30, the accused and his subordinates made the victim meet a person in Tammanah towers, located in Vaishali Nagar area of the city, introducing him as Anil Paliwal. Interestingly, there are eight to ten shops in the building owned by people with the surname Paliwal.

Srivastava said the victim expressed his inability to pay the hefty amount demanded and finally approached the ACB, following which an investigation was launched into the case and evidence against Midha obtained.

He added that a case was lodged against Midha under section 7 (public servant, attempts to obtain bribe from any person) and 7A (for himself or for any other person) of Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials privy to developments claimed that the accused police officer and his subordinates are likely to be called for questioning by the ACB before proceeding further.

Addl SP Midha and ADGP Paliwal didn’t respond to requests for a comment.

Midha, had in the past, handled high-profile economic fraud cases. He was the investigation officer for Adrash Credit and Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society fraud cases.

Interestingly, Paliwal was made ADGP personnel in the mass reshuffle carried out in the police department two days ago. He was replaced by Ashok Rathore and Midha was transferred to Rajasthan armed constabulary.