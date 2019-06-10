Rajdhani mows down 4 near UP’s Etawah

At least four people were killed and 10 others injured after they got hit by the Rajdhani Express near Balrai Railway Station close to Etawah Monday morning.

All victims were passengers of Awadh Express, which was diverted to the loop line to allow Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express to pass, reports said.

Some Awadh Express passengers got off the train while it waited for the Rajdhani Express to cross and strayed on to the adjacent track and were overrun by it. Four people were reported to have died on the spot, while 6 injured were rushed to the Saifai hospital.

In a similar incident last year, over 60 people were crushed to death on Dussehra evening in Amritsar after they spilled onto the railway track while watching burning of Ravana effigy at an adjacent ground.

