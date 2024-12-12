‘Rajya Sabha chairman consistently suppressed freedom of expression of Opposition MPs’: Kharge

Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday continued his attack on House chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging abuse of power.



“While trampling of 'democracy' and 'subjugation of truth' has become the autocratic norm in Rajya Sabha... assault on established 'parliamentary practices' is promoted and 'ethical conduct' stands liquidated in Rajya Sabha,” Kharge said in an X post.



"Our resolve to uphold the Constitution, defend the sacred chamber of Democracy, stand in defense of time-honoured Parliamentary practices becomes even stronger and steadfast in face of this brutal, lethal and obtrusive assault being unleashed," the Congress chief said. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.(PTI)

"We will not bow down. We will stand tall in protection of Democratic rights of every fellow citizen and our sacred Constitution," he added.



Kharge said he was not permitted to speak in the House and he seeks to place before the People of India, 10 points as to why the Opposition expresses "no confidence" in the conduct of the Chairman and the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

"The conduct of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has raised serious concerns over his impartiality, with frequent criticisms of the Opposition and an abuse of the powers vested in the Chair," he alleged.



Kharge claimed that the Chairman has consistently "suppressed" the freedom of expression of Opposition members through "persistent heckling, unwarranted insistence on authentication, unfair remarks, and the refusal to list issues of public importance for discussion".

Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Dhankhar

On Tuesday, INDIA bloc parties submitted a notice to bring a notice in the Rajya Sabha for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.



If the motion is moved, these parties need a simple majority to get it passed, but they do not have the requisite numbers in the 243-member House. Opposition members, however, insisted that it was a "strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy".

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain submitted the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs -- including from the Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK, Samajwadi Party -- to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

This is the first time that a notice for bringing a motion to remove the Vice President has been moved in the Rajya Sabha.

A 14-day notice has to be given and it should be approved by the Deputy Chairman before the motion is taken up.