Heatwave ‘red alert’ for Delhi, Punjab, monsoon rain to lash Telangana, Karnataka today | Weather updates

Delhi remained in the grip of an intense heatwave on Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert. Mercury levels ranged from 40.9°C to 45.0°C across different parts of the city, while the heat index, a measure combining temperature and humidity, soared to a staggering 51.9°C. IMD issues red alert in Delhi, Punjab as mercury soars(PTI)

However, the northwest India is likely to witness some relief starting June 14, the IMD said in its latest forecast.

The weather agency noted that while severe heatwave conditions continued in regions like West Rajasthan and adjoining areas, a gradual decline in temperatures is expected from mid-June.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over East India during the next 24 hours and a gradual fall by 2-3°C thereafter for subsequent three days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country," the IMD posted on X.

Relief likely in Delhi after June 13

An IMD official stated that a drop in temperature is likely after Friday, possibly triggered by a "western disturbance.

“The severe heat is expected to persist till Thursday. A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of June 13, which may bring light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi,” PTI quoted Naresh Kumar, a senior IMD scientist, as saying.

According to IMD data, Ayanagar was the hottest area of the national capital at 45°C, followed by Palam (44.5°C), Ridge (43.6°C), Pitampura (43.5°C), Lodi Road (43.4°C), Safdarjung (43.3°C), and Mayur Vihar (40.9°C) as of 5:30 pm.

While the Delhi heatwave alert remains in force today, forecasters say the conditions may ease starting Friday night.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of the summer on Wednesday at 8,231 MW at 10:55 pm, as per real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), PTI reported.

Red alert issued for Punjab on June 12–13

Punjab continued to reel under intense heat, with dry weather prevailing and temperatures remaining significantly above normal.

In response, the IMD issued a red alert for June 12 and 13, urging people to take precautions against heat-induced ailments.

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India, including the western Himalayan region, till June 13 and reduce thereafter,” the weather department's bulletin stated.

In contrast to the northern heatwave, several regions in southern India are likely to experience wet weather.

Telangana braces for heavy rainfall in 10 Districts

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 10 districts in Telangana for June 12. The districts under the alert include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places across all districts in the state, the IMD bulletin noted.

Heavy rain forecast for Karnataka till June 17

The southwest monsoon has regained momentum after a brief lull, bringing rainfall across several parts of Karnataka since Thursday morning.

The IMD has predicted “widespread” rainfall in most districts of the state over the next seven days.

According to the IMD, coastal and north interior Karnataka will continue to receive widespread rain through June 17. Meanwhile, south interior Karnataka will experience “fairly widespread” rainfall until June 14, which will then intensify to “widespread” rain for the following three days.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)