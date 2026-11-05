Review of Agniveers’ performance behind service extension: CDS

The Agniveers were assessed on a raft of parameters including operational aptitude, weapon proficiency, physical fitness, and tests to evaluate other soldierly skills. Operational aptitude received the highest priority in the rating criteria.

“A centralised database was maintained for all Agniveers and their performance. All three services maintained a centralised database, and every year, their performance was reviewed,” the CDS said in a joint cabinet briefing with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said on Wednesday that a four-year review of the performance of Agniveers highlighted their skills, motivation, physical fitness and technological capabilities, prompting the government to revisit the terms of their service.

Detailed feedback about the Agnipath scheme’s efficacy and the performance of Agniveers was obtained, the defence ministry said. Their strengths included “very high level of physical fitness, morale, motivation, a competitive spirit, discipline and technological adaptability,” it added.

Under Agnipath, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25% of them in regular service for another 15 years. Now the government has opened the door to full-term service for all Agniveers.

This is markedly different from the original model.

“The Agnipath scheme was open to modification from the start. Since the scheme was introduced in June 2022, we have repeatedly stated that it is not set in stone, that we would evaluate their performance, and that we would continuously review it,” Subramani said.

The government has decided to give Agniveers who failed to make the cut to serve beyond four years an option to remain in service for two more years and offered them a route to enrol as regular soldiers in the armed forces at the end of the extended period.

“After reviewing their achievements, the armed forces recommended to the government that the 75% of Agniveers who are remaining should be given another engagement period of two years. This review is not something that happened just today; this review has been ongoing, and today the Cabinet has approved our recommendations,” the CDS said.

All Agniveers will be absorbed as regular soldiers after completing the additional two-year tenure, subject to selection checks.

“Once those two years are complete, all Agniveers will be given the opportunity to become regular soldiers in the Indian armed forces. There are two conditions: they must be willing themselves, and they must meet our selection criteria…The detailed selection criteria applicable to the first batch of Agniveers will be evolved for the second batch of Agniveers as well. It will include physical fitness, adaptability, discipline, and there should be no vigilance cases, all of those will be checked,” the CDS said.

The 25% retention policy stays for now. “I have clearly stated before that the Agnipath scheme, as it has been introduced, will continue. That means that 25% after the first four years, based on merit, will be retained as regular soldiers. This has been done to recognise merit, ensure a competitive spirit, and ensure the forces get the best possible people. Along with that, Agniveers remain motivated, so there will be no change in this scheme.”

The CDS said up to 30% of the military’s Agniveers are deployed in operational areas and excelled in the roles assigned to them. They faced a baptism of fire during Operation Sindoor last year, but their performance in their first brush with conflict reflected courage and resilience. The Agniveers turned their training into results during the four-day military clash with Pakistan and their performance was in the same league as the regular soldiers, officials said.

Agniveers operated specialised equipment, weapons, and systems across the three services and played a key role in ensuring that aircraft, warships, and land units remained battle-ready at all times during the operation.