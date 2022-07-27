Rlys may restore elderly discount, but with riders

The Indian Railways is considering re-commencing of concessions in train fares for senior citizens, officials from the ministry of railways said, adding it is only being planned for passengers travelling in general and sleeper classes only.

The concession for senior citizens was withdrawn in March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By limiting the concession to sleeper and general class passengers, we will be able to cover 70% of them. Railways is reviewing it and will take a decision accordingly,” said a senior railway official, requesting anonymity. “The concession is being planned in a manner that it does not financially hurt the transporter and reduce their liability while at the same time re- commence concession for the senior citizens.”

Another change being considered by the railways pertains to the age eligibility of senior citizens to avail fare concessions, the official said. “It may be extended from 60 years to 70 years.”

Earlier the eligibility age was 58 for women and 60 for male passengers. While women were eligible for 50% concession of the total ticket cost, men and transgender were eligible for only 40% of it.

In order to generate higher revenue, Indian Railways is also considering introducing the ‘premium tatkal’ quota (that includes dynamic fares and is currently applicable to around 80 trains), which could offset the burden of the senior citizen concession, officials said.

Minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, in reply to a question in Parliament last week, said the cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on the transporter and hence extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers, including senior citizens, was not desirable.

The senior citizen concession amounts to around 80% of the total concessions given by Railways.

The minister also said the Railways was looking into proposals to bring back the concessions specifically for senior citizens, students and sports persons with the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.