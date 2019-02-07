Robert Vadra grilled for 9 hours, Priyanka picks him up from ED office

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day, for at least nine hours over two sessions, in connection with its probe into money laundering charges.

His questioning ended at around 9 pm after which his wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra picked him up.

He was questioned on Wednesday for over six hours in the same case. Vadra has repeatedly denied any wrong-doing.

“Questioning of Vadra is by a team of ED officials which reports to the agency chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra,” said an ED official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The probe was initiated following the registration of money laundering case against Vadra.

On Thursday, Vadra arrived at the ED office in Jamnagar House about 11.25 am and stayed for over two hours. He left for lunch and returned about an hour later to resume the questioning.

Also read:As Robert Vadra faces ED heat, wife Priyanka says ‘I stand by him’

ED has alleged that the Vadra is the ultimate beneficiary of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which it alleges was earlier owned by arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Bhandari is on the run and is suspected to be in London.

“There are emails between Bhandari’s relative Sumit Chadha and Vadra over the progress report of the renovation of the property in 2010. Vadra is being confronted with the emails,” said the ED official cited in the first instance.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also referred to these mails while attacking Vadra on Thursday.

Vadra’s questioning is taking place on the directions of a special court which he moved seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court granted him protection from arrest till February 16 but asked him to join the probe.

Also Read: On ED questioning Robert Vadra, Mamata Banerjee talks of opposition unity

During the course of hearing the ED further alleged that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties, according to the agency. The ED also alleges that Vadra is involved in a petroleum deal as well.

Vadra has maintained that the investigation is a political witch hunt. Vadra’s lawyer KTS Tulsi told reporters outside the ED office on Thursday his client has not committed any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Vadra was dropped to the ED office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi, recently made a Congress general secretary to look after party’s campaign in the Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family,” Priyanka Gandhi said after dropping Vadra at the agency. On Thursday, she picked him up from the agency in the evening.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 22:55 IST