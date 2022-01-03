Home / India News / 1.15 crore penalty, 45 FIRs registered for defying Covid norms: Delhi govt
india news

1.15 crore penalty, 45 FIRs registered for defying Covid norms: Delhi govt

A large per cent of Delhi population have been flouting Covid-19 norms since the onset of restrictions on December 28. With the Covid cases on a rise, the police are arresting and fining people for their disregard.
Delhi has been categorised under 'yellow alert' and all the social gatherings are banned.&nbsp;
Delhi has been categorised under 'yellow alert' and all the social gatherings are banned. 
Published on Jan 03, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Vanshika lohia | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi government has said that it collected 1.15 crore in fines for violations of Covid-19 norms on January 2. It also said that 45 FIRs were filed by the police for violations of safety guidelines by the public.

The number of violations on the new year day (January 1) was 66 and the fines collected amounted to 99 lakh.

Delhi reported 3,194 positive Covid cases on Sunday and another death, which is a 17% hike from the previous day. The positivity rate is on a rise - hovering around 4.59 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi may see 3,100 new Covid cases today, but no need to panic: CM Kejriwal

The spike in cases is fuelled by the raging variant of the Sars-CoV-2, named Omicron. It is heavily mutated and believed to be more resistant to existing vaccines.

Arvind Kejriwal’s government has implemented curbs in Delhi, under “Level 1” of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to prevent the surge of the Omicron strain. Delhi has been categorised under 'yellow alert' and all the social gatherings are banned. The cinema halls have beedn directed to open on odd-even basis and a night curfew is in place from 10pm to 5am.

Watch Now | Yellow alert in Delhi amid Omicron scare: Night curfew, schools shut

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi all about omicron + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out