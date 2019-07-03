RS unanimously supports teachers’ reservation bill

Cutting across party lines, Rajya Sabha members Wednesday supported the bill that seeks to replace an Ordinance passed to provide reservation to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and economically weaker sections for teachers post’ in central educational institutions.

However, some members blamed the government for delay in bringing the Central Educational Institutions (reservation in teachers’ cadre) Bill. Some others said the government should have given at least a day’s notice before introducing the bill in the House to enable them bring amendments to the proposed legislation.

Manoj Jha supported the bill and said the proportion of general category teachers is over 90% in most of the levels like assistant professor, associate professor and professor. While supporting the bill, Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it was being presented in a hurry. He told the House that there are 3.14 lakh vacancies for professors in the country including 2,500 in Delhi alone. He asked the government to fill these.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh blamed the government for delayed action on the issue and said, “Had the government been vigilant, the bill could have been brought in 2016.”

