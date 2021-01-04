e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SAD chief Sukhbir Badal slams Centre for ‘misusing’ Punjab Governor’s office

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal slams Centre for ‘misusing’ Punjab Governor’s office

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too had taken a strong exception to the Governor summoning the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police instead of seeking a report directly from him, as home minister, on the law and order situation.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 22:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Patiala
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (HT photo)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday accused the Centre of misusing the office of the Punjab Governor by summoning the state’s top officers for explanations.

Badal also asked the Governor not to become a “mouthpiece” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too had taken a strong exception to the Governor summoning the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police instead of seeking a report directly from him, as home minister, on the law and order situation.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore had on December 30 decided to summon the CS and the DGP while taking a serious note of vandalism of over 1,600 mobile towers during the ongoing protests of farmers against the Centre’s new agri laws.

The SAD chief on Monday said the office of the Governor was being “misused” in the same manner as was happening in West Bengal.

Badal was addressing a gathering at a gurdwara here where an ‘Akhand Path’ (continuous recitation of religious texts) was conducted to pay homage to Sant Ram Singh Singhri Wale and several farmers who died during the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, according to a party release.

Badal claimed that the SAD had approached the Governor with numerous memorandums on public issues like the hooch tragedy, liquor and wrongdoings of sand mafia and criminalization of politics during the last few years “but he did not act on a single issue”.

“Now when the interest of BJP workers is at stake, the Governor has taken prompt action and summoned the senior-most officers for a dressing down,” he alleged.

Targeting Amarinder Singh, Badal said instead of objecting to the Governor’s action in the media, the chief minister should have stopped his officers from going to the Raj Bhavan.

“This and several other actions of the chief minister prove that he is playing a double game and is essentially with the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not with the farmers,” Badal alleged.

Badal said the current situation had arisen due to the “arrogance” of the prime minister. “The longer the PM delays repealing of the agri laws, the stronger the agitation will become,” he added.

tags
top news
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
Lockdown looms as Boris Johnson to address UK on Covid-19 crisis
Lockdown looms as Boris Johnson to address UK on Covid-19 crisis
Uttar Pradesh gears up for Covid vaccine dry run on January 5
Uttar Pradesh gears up for Covid vaccine dry run on January 5
Andhra administration likely to operate from Visakhapatnam from April 13, hints minister
Andhra administration likely to operate from Visakhapatnam from April 13, hints minister
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In