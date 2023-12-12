Sai to take oath as Chhattisgarh CM tomorrow

Chhattisgarh chief minister-elect Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath along with his council of ministers, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Raipur on Wednesday, an official statement issued by the state public relations department said on Monday. Chhattisgarh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan with CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur on Sunday. (PTI)

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Science College Ground at 2pm, and will also be attended by Union ministers Amit Shah and Mansukh Mandaviya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, and chief ministers of other states among others.

“PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, party’s state incharge Om Mathur and CMs of other states will be present in the swearing in ceremony,” the statement said.

The BJP won 54 out of 90 seats in the two-phased assembly elections last month.

Sai (59) was declared as the BJP’s first tribal chief minister on Sunday.

In his first comments after his appointment, Sai said: “As chief minister, I will try to fulfil Modi’s guarantees (BJP’s pre-poll promises) through my government. Sanctioning 18 lakh (1.8 million) houses to beneficiaries of the housing scheme will be the first thing to be done.”

He added: “I will work for ‘Sabka Vishwas’ with all honesty and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ will be fulfilled.”