Sanjay Singh made AAP’s state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

Days after a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its senior leader Sanjay Singh as in-charge of the party’s state units of Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The decision was taken in a party’s political affairs committee meeting, chaired by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party statement said.

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said.

The AAP suffered a debilitating blow in the just concluded general elections, winning only one out of the 40 seats it contested across the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 27, 2019 20:21 IST