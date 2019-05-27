Today in New Delhi, India
Sanjay Singh made AAP’s state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

The decision was taken in a party’s political affairs committee meeting, chaired by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party statement said.

May 27, 2019
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh speaks to media during a press conference, at AAP Headquarters, in New Delhi(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Days after a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its senior leader Sanjay Singh as in-charge of the party’s state units of Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The decision was taken in a party’s political affairs committee meeting, chaired by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party statement said.

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said.

The AAP suffered a debilitating blow in the just concluded general elections, winning only one out of the 40 seats it contested across the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 27, 2019 20:21 IST

