e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC adjourns for two weeks Arnab Goswami’s plea against privilege notice

SC adjourns for two weeks Arnab Goswami’s plea against privilege notice

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Arnab Goswami challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the Maharashtra Assembly for criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 19:04 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
New Delhi
A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, deferred the hearing for two weeks.
A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, deferred the hearing for two weeks.(PTI)
         

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks hearing on Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s plea against the privilege notice issued by Maharashtra Assembly Secretary for his strong words against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, deferred the hearing for two weeks.

Earlier, the apex court had issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him over a letter to Arnab Goswami about the privilege notice issued against him.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Arnab Goswami challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the Maharashtra Assembly for criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

During an earlier hearing, Salve had submitted that there could be a breach of privilege only if there is any hindrance, obstruction, interference by a person in the performance of duties or workings of the House.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had on September 16 moved the breach of privilege motion against Goswami for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar for their alleged inaction in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A similar motion was moved by MLA Manisha Koyande in the Legislative Council.

tags
top news
India’s November 24 ban on Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s November 24 ban on Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In