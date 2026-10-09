SC directs Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to provide full treatment to Delhi acid attack survivor

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to ensure that full treatment is provided to an acid attack survivor until she is fit to be discharged, after it was told that the hospital had asked the victim to get admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. The Supreme Court ordered Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to continue treating a Delhi acid attack survivor until she is fit for discharge after concerns over her medical care.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant took up the matter on an urgent mention by Shaheen Malik, an acid attack survivor whose organisation, Brave Souls Foundation, works for the rehabilitation and welfare of acid attack victims.

Malik pointed out that the victim suffered the acid attack in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on October 6 and, despite being entitled under the law to free medical treatment, was being denied the same by leading private hospitals in Delhi. While the victim is still at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Malik said the hospital told her on Friday to leave as it does not have a dedicated burn ward. Malik also contacted Apollo Hospital but received a similar response.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said, “The application raises alarming facts.” Malik said, “Both the eyes of the victim are damaged. The Ganga Ram hospital wants to refer her to a government hospital. Why should the victim go to a government hospital when the law entitles her free treatment at any hospital.”

Her application cited Section 397 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which stipulates that all hospitals, whether public or private, run by the Central government, state government, local bodies or any other person, shall immediately provide first-aid medical treatment, free of cost, to acid attack victims.

The bench directed, “We direct the management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to keep the acid attack victim as an indoor patient and provide her all facilities, including medicines, plastic surgery and any other treatment, irrespective of the cost of such treatment.”

The court directed the hospital to forward the bill to the court and further held, “The victim shall not be discharged till she is in a position to be discharged and would require only outdoor treatment.”

The application by Malik pointed out that soon after the incident, the victim was taken to the Delhi government-run GTB Hospital, from where she sought discharge on October 8 to SGRH. She arrived at the hospital the same day at around 4 pm but was admitted to the emergency department after a long wait of nearly three hours.

“Apart from administering first-aid dressings, no substantive medical treatment was provided to the victim, thereby leaving her without the requisite medical care despite the urgent and serious nature of her acid attack injuries,” the application said.

On Friday, the victim’s family was asked to prepare for discharge and approach another hospital capable of providing the requisite treatment. Following this, Malik filed an application and appealed to the CJI for an urgent hearing. The court directed the Registry to list the application along with a pending matter filed by Malik relating to acid attack victims.