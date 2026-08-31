SC refuses to restrict CJP's September 5 march in Delhi, says authorities expected to maintain law

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to impose restrictions on the Cockroach Janta Party's march planned for September 5 in Delhi. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that there were no “compelling circumstances” to presume that anything untoward will happen. A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Aug. 13, 2026. (PTI)

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking restrictions on CJP’s proposed march till after the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 12-13.

CJI Surya Kant said the authorities were expected to maintain law and order. They must ensure that all sides act peacefully, responsibly and in accordance with the law, he said.

Earlier in the day, CJP co-convener Saurav Das said that it was "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court was being "dragged" into major issues concerning a mass movement. "It will do well for such petitioners to not derail," he wrote on X.