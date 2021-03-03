Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Awantipora forest

A cave-like hideout of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist outfit was busted in a forest in Jammu and Kashmhir’s Awantipora town on Wednesday, police said. The shelter in the forest area of Seer-Pastoona in Pulwama was found and destroyed during a joint search operation launched by the police, the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“During the search in the area by the joint team, one hideout of proscribed terrorist outfit HM was busted and subsequently destroyed. The size of the hideout was approximately 5ft × 7ft ×4ft,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

“Incriminating materials of proscribed terrorist outfit HM and other material like utensils etc have also been recovered from the hideout,” the police said, adding that the recovered materials have been taken into police custody for the probe.

An FIR has been registered at a police station in Tral, and the investigation has been initiated, according to the police statement.

Last month, security forces had busted another hideout of terrorists in the Union territory’s Anantnag district. They also seized small arms and ammunition from the hideout forest area in the south Kashmir district.

“Arms and ammunition including three AK 56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two grenades, telescope, AK/Pistol magazines and other incriminating material recovered,” the police had tweeted. A suspect who was apprehended led the search teams to the two locations in the forests led to the recoveries, the Chinar Corps wrote on the microblogging site.