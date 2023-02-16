Security forces foil infiltration bid in Kashmir, 1 terrorist killed: Officials

One terrorist was killed and two others were forced to retreat to the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district as the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on Thursday, officials said.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that during the preceding night, a joint team of army and police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area in Tangdhar sector after information generated by the Kupwara police.

Defence public relations officer (PRO), Lt Col Emron Musavi said the troops deployed for anti-infiltration grid detected the move of three terrorists on the Indian side of the Line of Control while they were approaching the LoC fence.

“On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other,” he said.

The official said that the injured terrorist managed to flee across the LoC along with the third terrorist taking advantage of darkness.

“A thorough Joint Search Operation was launched along with police in the morning, resulting in recovery of one dead terrorist, one AK series rifle, one light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantity of war like stores,” he said.

The official said that continued infiltration bids along the Line of Control are an uncanny reminder of Pakistan’s efforts to orchestrate terrorism in Kashmir valley and disrupt peace and harmony, while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding.

“Indian Army elimination of an infiltration attempt … prevented efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir valley and successfully maintained higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the Line of Control,” he added.