Sevoke-Rangpo rail project will link Sikkim with rest of the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said connectivity remains the main focus of his government, adding that the Sevoke-Revoke project will link Sikkim with the country’s rail network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Sikkim@50 programme via video conferencing from Bagdogra. (PTI photo)

PM Modi’s visit to Sikkim was cancelled due to inclement weather conditions earlier in the day. Modi was addressing people from Sikkim virtually from the air force base at Bagdogra near Siliguri in West Bengal.

“Sikkim pride of nation, its people believe in democracy,” PM Modi said at the virtual statehood event.

PM Modi also praised Sikkim’s increasing organic exports. “Sikkim increasing organic exports, big achievement for state”, Modi said.

Modi was supposed to reach Paljore Stadium after flying from Bagdogra to Liping helipad at Gangtok where he was supposed to participate in the celebrations meant to observe the 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects including a 500 bedded district hospital constructed at over ₹750 crore at Namchi, passenger ropeway in Gyalshing district and statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.