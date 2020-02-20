e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati; sent to police custody for 4 days

Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati; sent to police custody for 4 days

Imam had been arrested by the Delhi Police in Jehanabad in Bihar and was handed over to a team of the Assam Police in New Delhi on Wednesday by the Patiala House court and taken to Assam by train.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:27 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Sharjeel Imam was arrested last month for his “cut-off Assam” remark. He was brought to Guwahati on Thursday by the Assam Police.
Sharjeel Imam was arrested last month for his “cut-off Assam” remark. He was brought to Guwahati on Thursday by the Assam Police.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Sharjeel Imam, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student arrested last month for his “cut-off Assam” remark was brought to Guwahati on Thursday by the Assam Police.

Imam had been arrested by the Delhi Police in Jehanabad in Bihar and was handed over to a team of the Assam Police in New Delhi on Wednesday by the Patiala House court and taken to Assam by train.

“The team with Imam reached Guwahati on Thursday. He was immediately produced in a court. We had requested the court for four days police remand and the same has been granted,” Nabaneet Mahanta, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime), Guwahati said.

The Assam Police had registered a case against Imam after a video of him stating that Assam should be cut-off from the rest of India, during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest, went viral.

The police will interrogate Imam during the next few days and might take him to different locations in the state.

Earlier in the day, Imam’s brother Muzzammil had alleged that Sharjeel was brought to Assam in a “secretive manner” and that his family was worried about his safety.

“My brother Sharjeel Imam has been taken to Assam in a secretive manner without informing his counsel and family. We are all concerned about his safety and well being. He has nothing to hide and has been actively cooperating in the investigation,” Muzzammil wrote on Twitter.

tags
top news
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
LPG prices likely to drop next month, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
Mamata writes to PM, seeks dues and drops a word on Bengal’s high growth
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news