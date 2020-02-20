Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati; sent to police custody for 4 days

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:27 IST

Sharjeel Imam, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student arrested last month for his “cut-off Assam” remark was brought to Guwahati on Thursday by the Assam Police.

Imam had been arrested by the Delhi Police in Jehanabad in Bihar and was handed over to a team of the Assam Police in New Delhi on Wednesday by the Patiala House court and taken to Assam by train.

“The team with Imam reached Guwahati on Thursday. He was immediately produced in a court. We had requested the court for four days police remand and the same has been granted,” Nabaneet Mahanta, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime), Guwahati said.

The Assam Police had registered a case against Imam after a video of him stating that Assam should be cut-off from the rest of India, during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest, went viral.

The police will interrogate Imam during the next few days and might take him to different locations in the state.

Earlier in the day, Imam’s brother Muzzammil had alleged that Sharjeel was brought to Assam in a “secretive manner” and that his family was worried about his safety.

“My brother Sharjeel Imam has been taken to Assam in a secretive manner without informing his counsel and family. We are all concerned about his safety and well being. He has nothing to hide and has been actively cooperating in the investigation,” Muzzammil wrote on Twitter.