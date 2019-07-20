Sheila Dikshit, known for development in Delhi, called herself ‘bahu’ of UP

Three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who died in the national capital on Saturday, used to call herself a ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) of Uttar Pradesh.

“Yes, Sheila Dikshit, who is known for the development of Delhi, used to call herself bahu of Uttar Pradesh,” said senior Congress leader RP Tripathi.

Dikshit was married to veteran politician Uma Shankar Dikshit’s son Vinod Dikshit, an IAS officer, who worked in various capacities in Uttar Pradesh.

“She was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 from Kannauj and always remained connected with people of the state,” said senior party leader Pramod Tiwari.

“The Congress flag at the UPCC headquarters was lowered to half-mast soon after her death and a condolence meeting was held to mourn her death,” said RP Tripathi on phone.

Although Dikshit moved to Delhi after losing the Kannauj seat to Chhotey Singh Yadav of the Janata Dal in 1989, she never lost touch with people of the state or the constituency.

As a result, party workers in Uttar Pradesh always considered themselves close to her even when she occupied the office of Delhi chief minister.

When political strategist Prashant Kishor suggested a Brahmin face to be projected as chief ministerial candidate in 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls, Dikshit’s name was considered a natural choice in view of her long experience and the work she did as Delhi chief minister.

About three decades after her stint as Kannauj MP, Dikshit is still remembered for the development work she carried out in her constituency as an MP and also as a minister of state in the Rajiv Gandhi government at the Centre.

“We have a long list of development works that Sheila Dikshit carried out in Kannauj. A tourist rest house, a hospital being run in the name of her late husband Vinod Dikshit, a bridge on Ganga on the road connecting Kannauj with Hardoi and Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre are some of the works she carried out here. She always remained accessible to the people of Kannauj who did not need an appointment to meet her even when she was Delhi chief minister,” said Vijay Mishra, former Kannauj District Congress Committee president.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 21:30 IST