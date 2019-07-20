Sheila Dikshit’s last rites tomorrow afternoon, leaders throng her Delhi home

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s last rites will be performed on Sunday afternoon. She was 81.

Thousands of party workers reached her residence to pay their tributes and raised slogans of ‘Sheila Dikshit Amar Rahe’ (Sheila Dikshit’s memory stays forever).

Diskhit, a veteran leader who was made the Delhi Congress chief in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest.

“Her last rites will be performed at 2.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium.” Delhi Congress said.

Dikshit had undergone bypass surgeries in the past and had been in and out of hospital recently as she was not well.

Earlier, speaking to news agency ANI, deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, declared a 2-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit’s death.

Condolence messages came pouring in for the veteran Congress leader from across the country. A “devastated” Rahul Gandhi hailed Dikshit as a “beloved daughter of the Congress party”. A “deeply saddened” Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dikshit as a “warm and affable personality.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 19:30 IST