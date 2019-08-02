Family hesitant, SC defers shifting of Unnao rape survivor to Delhi

india

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred shifting of the Unnao rape survivor, injured in an accident last week, to a hospital in Delhi while ordering that her uncle be shifted from a Rae Bareli jail to Tihar in the national capital.

The survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, while her two aunts died, in an accident that is now being probed by the CBI as the kin had alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was behind the conspiracy to kill the girl. Sengar is also accused of raping the girl in 2017.

“So far as the movement of victim and lawyer for medical treatment is concerned there appears to be hesitation on the part of the family members, so we shall defer giving orders to Monday,” the top court said.

The survivor’s lawyer earlier told the court that the mother was of the view that for the present the survivor should remain in the hospital since she was unconscious. But the mother wanted to reserve the right to seek her shifting outside Lucknow. “Mother says the doctors must at least provide her with a daily medical bulletin,” the lawyer said.

