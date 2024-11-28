‘Shiv Sena-UBT always upset no matter which ally’: BJP's Navneet Rana

Bharatiya Janata Party former MP Navneet Rana hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday, saying that the party leaders seem to always be upset regardless of which party they ally with. Bharatiya Janata Party former MP Navneet Rana(PTI/File)

She took a jibe at the recent comments made by Shiv Sena (UBT)'s leader Sanjay Raut on the party workers discussing whether they should have fought the assembly polls independently.

"Uddhav Thackeray's party leaders say, if they had fought alone, they would have got more seats. I think his party is always upset in alliance. When it gets more seats by being with BJP, it is upset and when it gets less seats then also they can't digest the fact," the BJP leader said.

She also expressed her hopes on Devendra Fadnavis being the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Everyone saw the dominating style of leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in the year 2014, I hope he will be our Chief Minister," Rana said.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had said that the karyakartas of the UBT Sena felt that the party should have independently fought the assembly polls, but assured that the UBT sena would not be leaving the MVA.

"Not leaving MVA. We are discussing. Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently. These are just rumours. We fought in an MVA alliance in Lok Sabha and it was a big thing to win such a huge number," Sanjay Raut said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.

When asked about the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Raut said that the alliance leaders are "capable" of making decisions regarding the BMC elections.

"Why are you guys worried? Just now the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections' results have come...we will see, we know what to do. MVA leaders are capable of making decisions regarding the BMC polls," he added.

The Mahayuti alliance also face a challenge in deciding on the CM's face since winning the Maharashtra Assembly elections with a landslide victory.