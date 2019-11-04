Shots fired outside BJP MP’s office in Delhi’s Rohini, accused identified

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:10 IST

A gunman fired three shots at the office of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament Hans Raj Hans on Monday evening. The Lok Sabha MP from northwest Delhi was not in his office at the time of the shooting. Police said the office in outer Delhi’s Rohini was locked at the time of the incident.

Police said they have retrieved CCTV footage, which shows a man in his mid 50s, reaching outside the parliamentarian’s office at around 5:45 pm. “At the time when the man fired the shots, the office was locked and the lights were switched off. There was no staff member present inside the office. Out of the three bullets, he fired, one of the bullets hit the glass door of the office. It is the office where the MP takes public meetings,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Locals called the police and reported the matter. Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said police have checked the CCTV footage of the incident and have identified the man.

“The man fired three rounds and left the spot. We have identified him and he will soon be arrested,” the DCP said.

An analysis of all shooting incidents by Hindustan Times in the first ten months of the year, reported by HT last week, shows that at least 1000 bullets were fired in 310 cases of shooting across the city, in which 102 persons died and 164 persons were injured.